Three siblings under 20-years-old own and operate successful business in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — A trio of one sister and two brothers all under the age of 20-years-old own and operate a brick-and-mortar snack shop, all while finishing school.

Samantha Ponce is owner of Sab’s Candy Shop at age 20 in Harlingen, but it did not happen overnight.

“They would always be working and we wanted to spend time with them…and we wanted to help out,” said Samantha.

Her brothers Adam Ponce who’s 18, and Bryon Ponce who’s 15, started working seven years ago. The name ‘SAB’s’ is an acronym for their names.

“After a whole year we saved up we invested into a snow cone machine, we started making our own syrups and we brought it into the living room,” said Samantha.

The Ponce’s were selling snacks from their living room when ‘gushers’ sponsored them and attracted unique customers.

“People from Florida and New York came to our house…like flew here, just to try us out in our house,” said Samantha.

Adam, the cook, says they had to remain focused at an early age.

“It was different, because everybody was always telling me when you’re young…you’re supposed to be partying and having fun,” said Adam.

But little brother Bryon, referred to as shake bae, says business always came first.

“It’s also a good opportunity too, to learn about new things and how the business industry works and get more knowledge on how to work,” said Bryon.

They are proud to be from Avondale in Harlingen, and want others who have a goal to know, “get up, reach for it, stay focused, don’t get distracted, if you want it…do it,” said Samantha.

Sab’s Candy Shop will be open on Christmas day and have future goals of owning a trailer for on-the-go snow cones.

