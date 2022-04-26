HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The White House announced that President Biden is granting clemency to 78 individuals, including three from the Rio Grande Valley.

Among the individuals being pardoned are Alejandro Reyna, from Brownsville, Fermin Serna from Rio Grande City and Julio Garza from Edinburg, a release from the White House stated.

Reyna was sentenced to 17 and a half years in prison for the importation of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. His sentence has been commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder being serviced in home confinement.

Serna was sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute in excess of 1,000 kilograms of marijuana in 2012. His sentence will expire now on August 24.

Garza was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2010 for possession with intent to distribute 10 kilograms of cocaine. His sentence will now expire on August 24.

The White House announced the commuted sentences for the 78 individuals charged with drug-related convictions.