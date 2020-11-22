Three RGV marching bands advancing to area following performance at 78th Annual Pigskin Jubilee

RAYMONDVILLE/HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Most Rio Grande Valley marching bands could not have a normal season, but some did and their dedication paid off at the 78th annual Pigskin Jubilee on Saturday.

“Tt’s just a big difference from a regular school year,” Sophomore Natalie Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez is a member of Raymondville High School’s Bearkat band. Her school is one of the three RGV high schools advancing to the area marching competition.

“We have to work with masks on, we take them off at certain times,” she said. “We have strict rules.”

While she and her fellow bandmates have been partaking in remote learning, they remain committed to their passion.

“Band is not easy,” Raymondville High School Sophomore Madison Flores said. “It takes a lot of preparation — like she said— it takes a lot of hours but we worked through it.”

The other schools advancing are Harlingen High School and Harlingen High School South.

“This is an outstanding opportunity for kids to really showcase their ability and their strength and I’m just so proud of the work that they’ve done to stay safe and make this a reality,” Harlingen CISD Superintendent Dr. Art Cavasos said.

For clarinet player Noah Weeks, walking out on the field and receiving the support of his family and friends is an experience he’ll never forget.

“It was very exhilarating,” Weeks said. “It got off a lot of weight off our shoulders — the whole band — we feel rly good about how we did today.”

Trumpet player David Cavasos adds the band’s success was a team effort.

“We’ve been focusing on health and making sure they keep themselves safe, as well as others, because if any one of us got sick this whole show would have been done,” Cavasos said.

With Area secured, the bands say they plan to continue working hard to improve in order to make it to State.

The area competition is set for Dec. 5 in Corpus Christi.