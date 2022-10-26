DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At least three people were shot by men wearing surgical masks and carrying rifles Tuesday night near Donna, officials say.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an aggravated robbery at about 10:39 p.m. Tuesday at the 2700 block of Mile 8 1/2 North in rural Donna.

Victims told deputies that several men wearing surgical masks and carrying rifles attempted to get them out of their vehicle and began shooting at them when they drove off. The driver of the vehicle was shot multiple times while trying to get away, the sheriff’s office said.

A man inside another vehicle at the property was “also shot multiple times,” authorities said.

According to deputies, the suspects entered the home and demanded drugs and money before taking money and jewelry from someone in the home. That person was also shot once, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspects were driving a dark blue passenger car and wearing t-shirts, blue jeans and surgical masks, according to the sheriff’s office.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 956-383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers hotline at 956-668-8477.