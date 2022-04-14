WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three people are being charged in connection to a child who died more than a year ago.

The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sabrina Loredo, 30, Antonia Villarreal, 53, and Ruben Gonzalez, 36, for one charge each of injury to a child.

A sheriff’s office press release states the investigation began on Jan. 21, 2021 when the Valley Baptist Medical Center alerted authorities about a possible sexual assault of a child male. A 2021 release states the boy had trouble breathing when he was admitted to the hospital.

Investigators went to the home of the child in Sebastian and documented photographs of the scene where the child lived and spoke with members of the household, school district employees, and neighbors.

The boy died from injuries on Jan. 23, 2021. An autopsy was performed days later but the results were not returned to Willacy County until December 2021. The autopsy report stated the boy’s cause of death was inconclusive.

Willacy County authorities continued investigating and soon after issued three warrants for the arrest of three people.

The three people are currently in Willacy County jail awaiting magistration.

More information will be provided on this when it is available.