HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Health and Human Services reported three COVID-19-related deaths between Tuesday and Thursday.

According to a release sent from the county, all the deceased individuals were vaccinated. All three individuals were 70 years old and up. Among the dead are a Hidalgo woman, a McAllen man and a Pharr man. The deaths raise the Hidalgo County death toll to 4,012.

The county also reported 144 new positive cases including 68 confirmed and 76 probable.

This raises the county’s total positive cases to 234,348 since the start of the pandemic.