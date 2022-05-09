MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission High School said it has three seniors who will play together at the collegiate level.

The district announced that Emanuel Escobedo, Juan Silva, and Christopher Morfin have signed on to study and play for Wiley College in Marshall, Texas this coming fall.

“I definitely didn’t expect this, I have worked really hard, but I never expected to get this far, and it is a great accomplishment,” states Christopher Morfin. “I didn’t know two of my teammates were going too but once I found out I got super happy and confident.”

“This opportunity signifies a lot for me, I never thought I would reach this level and receive this scholarship,” states Emmanuel Escobedo “I thank God for giving me this opportunity and I’m going to give it my all.”

“This was a dream of mine and now I have reached it. I get to play soccer with Wiley College,” states Juan Silva. “My parents are extremely proud of me and I’m excited for the next phase.”

Relatives, teammates, and friends filled the Eagle Gym to congratulate the soccer players. The soccer team is under the direction of coaches, Christos Barouhas, Aaron Clemons, and Diego Valdez.