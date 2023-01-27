SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three men were indicted on charges related to a $14.5 million health care fraud scheme.

Kuba Zarobkiewicz, 35, of San Antonio, Anthony Fermin, 32, of Boca Raton, Florida, and Farrukh Mirza, 39, of Richmond, Texas were charged with 22 counts related to health care fraud, identity theft and kickbacks, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents, Zarobkiewicz and Fermin own various medical equipment companies and pharmacies involved in a scheme to defraud Medicare. Their role in the scheme was to pay kickbacks to telemarketing firms owned and operated by Mirza in exchange for signed doctor’s orders issued for unnecessary hip, knee and back braces, federal prosecutors allege.

The three were charged in December 2022 with one count of conspiracy to pay and receive health care kickbacks; one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud; six counts of healthcare fraud; and six counts of aggravated identity theft and aiding and abetting, prosecutors said.

Zarobkiewicz and Fermin were also charged with four counts of payment of illegal health care kickbacks, while Mirza is charged with four counts of receipt of illegal health care kickbacks.

All three men have been released on bond while they await trial at a later date.

If convicted, they each face a maximum penalty of five years in prison on the count of conspiracy to pay and receive healthcare kickbacks, 10 years in prison on the respective counts pertaining to healthcare fraud, plus a mandatory two-year consecutive sentence if convicted on the aggravated identity theft counts.