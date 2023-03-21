MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three men have been charged in connection to a firearm robbery at a hotel, federal officials said.

McAllen resident Nathan Garza, 24, was indicted on charges of robbery and illegally possessing a firearm, a news release from U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said.

Edinburg residents Jahiro Sarmiento Martinez, 29, and Oscar Joel Frias, 20, were previously included on the indictment. Martinez was charged with illegally possessing a firearm as a felon, and Frias was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and robbery.

In addition, Frias and Garza were charged with brandishing firearms during a crime of violence.

Authorities said, on Oct. 13, Frias and Garza were armed when they reportedly stole a DPMS Panther Arms AR Variant rifle from a victim at a motel.

“The charges allege Frias used a 9mm pistol to commit the robbery,” Hamdani said in the release.

The following day, police found Martinez loading the stolen weapon into a vehicle. After he was arrested, police found a number of firearms in the vehicle, the release states.

As felons Martinez and Garza lost their right to carry a gun or ammunition.

Frias and Garza can face up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted, additionally Garza and Martinez could face up 15 years.

Additionally each conviction could reach a fine up to $250,000.