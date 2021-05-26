Three human smuggling stash houses discovered in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas — On Tuesday Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents responded to a call for assistance from the Starr County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said they received a report of a suspected human smuggling stash house in Roma, Texas. Agents and officers arrived on the scene and discovered six adult migrants and one unaccompanied child being harbored in the home,

Border Patrol took custody of the migrants and processed them accordingly.

Photo courtesy: CBP.

Photo courtesy: CBP.

A few hours later, border patrol agents, with assistance from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, said they apprehended nine migrants in a human smuggling stash house located in north Edinburg, Texas.

Agents identified the migrants to be illegally present in the United States. The migrants were taken into Border Patrol custody and processed accordingly.

On the same day, the agents said they apprehended six migrants at a residence being utilized as a human smuggling stash house located in north Rio Grande City, Texas.

Agents identified the migrants from various Central American countries, all determined to be illegally present in the United States, said the agency’s news release.

All subjects were transported to a Border Patrol facility and processed accordingly.