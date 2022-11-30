McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested three suspects they allege were part of an auto theft ring responsible for vehicles that were stolen over a two-day period in November.

Jorge Rodriguez, Adrian Hilvon Lopez and Cesar Melquiades, all from the Houston area, were arrested in connection to three vehicles stolen from McAllen residential areas on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10, according to the McAllen Police Department.

Details about the reported auto-thefts

On Nov. 9, police received two reports of vehicles stolen from the South 10th Street area in McAllen. The auto thefts were reported within two hours of each other.

The first victim reported a gray Ford pickup truck stolen from the area of the 2200 block of South 10th Street at 7:46 p.m. The second victim reported an orange Dodge car stolen from the area of the 900 block of South 10th Street at 9:56 p.m.

On Nov. 10, a third victim reported his white Dodge Ram truck stolen from the area of the 2500 block of North McColl Road.

According to the McAllen police:

Rodriguez was arrested Nov. 9 on a charge of auto theft. His bond is set at $8,000.

Lopez, 28, was arrested Nov. 22 in connection to three counts of auto theft. His total bond is set at $120,000.

Melquiades, 30, was arrested Nov. 22. Authorities charged him with three counts of auto theft, theft and unlawful possession of a weapon. His total bond is set at $175,000.

Rodriguez was arraigned Nov. 10; Lopez and Melquiades were arraigned Nov. 24.