Three Harlingen students receive $1,500 scholarship

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Harlingen Concert Association (HCA) gave three Harlingen 2021 graduates a $1,500 scholarship.

The scholarship is given to students whose academic studies will be in the field of performing arts. According to the press release, the HCA created the College Scholarship Award Programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The recipients were Roman Hernandez, Victoria Rivera both of Harlingen High School and Ethan Gonzalez of Harlingen High School South.

“I’m very honored and grateful and very blessed to be awarded this, just to know that all of my hard work, to have come so far has gotten me here,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez will be attending The University of North Texas in the fall. He hopes to use the money for his tuition.

According to the press release, officials are working on bringing music performances back to the Harlingen with a limited series of concerts.

Officials hope to keep the scholarship awards as an ongoing program.

Roman Hernandez(Left), Victoria Rivera (Center),, Ethan Gonzalez (Right).































Photos by KVEO’s Sal Castro