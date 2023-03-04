CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three people died of COVID-19 in Cameron County between Feb. 25 and Friday, authorities say.

A release sent by Cameron County Public Health detailed the general age and city of the deceased. According to the release, one Brownsville woman in her 80s died along with a Combes woman over the age of 90 and a woman in her 80s from Harlingen.

Of the three deaths, one of them was not fully vaccinated, the release stated.

This raised the county’s death toll to 2,345 since the start of the pandemic.

Additionally, Cameron County also received an additional 447 laboratory reports of COVID-19 including 93 confirmed reports based on PCR testing and 349 probable reports based on antigen testing.

The county also received five self-reports of at-home testing.