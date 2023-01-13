CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported an additional 858 laboratory reports of COVID-19 between Jan. 7 and Friday.

Of the 858 are 284 confirmed reports based on PCR testing. In Cameron County, Brownsville had the most cases of COVID-19 this week with 131 cases, followed by Harlingen’s 64.

There were also 570 probable reports based on antigen testing reported in the county. Four people reported positive at-home results from at-home tests.

The county also reported three COVID-19-related deaths. Of the reported deaths, two were fully vaccinated. This raises the Cameron County COVID-19 death toll to 2,320.

Among the dead are a Harlingen woman in her 80s, a La Feria woman 90 or older and a Lozano woman in her 80s.