HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported three new COVID-19-related deaths since Friday.

The three additional deaths raise the county’s death toll to 3,952.

Among the dead is a woman in her 50s from Edinburg, a woman in her 70s from Edinburg and a man in his 70s from Pharr. Of the three, one individual was not vaccinated.

Hidalgo County also reported 926 new cases of COVID-19 between Aug. 5 and 8, raising the total number of positive cases to 222,704.

Between Aug. 5 and 8, 118 people were in Hidalgo County hospitals due to the virus. Of the 118, 110 are adults and eight are in pediatric units.