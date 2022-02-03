MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three people were arrested after police received information of drug sales at a residence and executed a search warrant.

McAllen police had received information of drug sales occurring near the 1500 block of Mobile Avenue. Officers obtained a search warrant for a residence in the area, according to a press release from McAllen Police Department.

On Wednesday, Feb. 2, officers executed the search warrant at the residence. Officers found 0.36 grams of cocaine and 2.26 grams of Tramadol.

Three people were arrested on drug-related charges.

Alejandro Balaguer (32,) Alejandra Garza (31) and Zulema Gonzalez (49) were each charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 (cocaine) in a drug free zone, a third degree felony.

Additionally, Gonzalez was charged with possession of a dangerous drug (tramadol,) a class A misdemeanor.

Garza was arraigned on Jan. 3 and given a $10,000 bond. Gonzalez was arraigned on Jan. 3, with bonds totaling $12,000.

Balaguer’s arraignment date is still pending, according to the release.