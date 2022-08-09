CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three were arrested, and three others are wanted, in connection to an aggravated kidnapping case.

On Sunday, July 3, 2022, deputies responded to an aggravated kidnapping at Avenida Katarina in Cameron Park, a release by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Deputies made contact with a witness who said the victim was taken against his will while being assaulted.

The victim was returned several days later after being “severely beaten,” the release stated.

Victor Manuel Armendariz, 42, Alejandro Galvan, 31, and Cesario Mendiola Jr., 44, were arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity.

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Magdaleno Perales Jr., 37, Ricardo Guerrero Del Torro, 27, and Karen Luna, 26, in connection to the kidnapping.

Those with information are asked to contact the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at (956)-350-5551.