BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three men were arrested, and one is wanted, after knocking a man unconscious outside a bar in Brownsville, police said.

Jose Velez, Juan Velez and Pedro Garza were arrested for aggravated assault and engaging in criminal activity. Sergio Garza is wanted by Brownsville PD.

According to Brownsville police, the incident occurred at 2 a.m. on May 1 outside of Shot Republic, located at the 3100 block of Pablo Kisel Blvd.

Jose Velez and Juan Velez, who are brothers, are relatives of the ex-girlfriend of the victim. Police said that the brothers told the victim “I’ll see you outside,” while in the bar.

According to police, the four individuals were waiting for the victim outside the bar when it closed. The victim said he walked past them and ignored them, then felt a punch and fell to the floor.

All four then started punching and kicking him. Police said the victim then lost consciousness and suffered a concussion.

He was transported to Valley Regional Hospital in Brownsville.

Detectives were able to identify the individuals and Juan and Jose Velez were arrested on May 5. Pedro Garza was arrested on May 6. They each received bonds totaling $10,000.

Sergio Garza remains wanted by Brownsville PD.