HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police have arrested three people after they found them in possession of different types of drugs.

According to a release, Harlingen police executed a search warrant on the 2800 block of Swiss Pine Ct. on Jan. 26.

Police located 31.5 pounds of marijuana, 476 grams of THC edibles, 379 grams of Xanax, 53.83 grams of MDMA/Ecstacy, and $4 thousand in U.S. currency. Another 77 pounds of marijuana was found at a storage facility in San Benito belonging to the residents.

Corina Castillo, 36, Gaspar Lugo, 21, and Karina Martinez, 18, were all arrested and charged with various drug possession charges.

Lugo was given a bond of $140 thousand, Castillo was given a bond of $127 thousand, and Martinez was given a bond of $93 thousand.