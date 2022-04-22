HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation by the McAllen Police Department led to the arrest of three men for soliciting minors.

Joesph Banda, 43, Daniel Casarez, 32, and Brandon Escobar, 19, were arrested in a span of two days by McAllen PD.

Each suspect is charged with online solicitation of a minor under 14, a second-degree felony.

Banda faced a $40 thousand bond, Casarez faced a $20 thousand bond, and Escobar faced a $10 thousand bond. All three posted their bond and were released by Friday.

No further information was released about the investigation or the circumstances that led to the arrests.