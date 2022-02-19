HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department has arrested three people after finding illegal items during a search warrant.

The Harlingen Police Department executed a search warrant at the 900 Block of W Curtis Street and 900 Block of W Wright Street in Harlingen, with the help of the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and US Customs and Border Protection SRT, a release by the Harlingen Police Department said.

Officials said that during the search officers found 1.707 pounds of marijuana, 111.004 grams of crack cocaine, a 9mm pistol, and $15,855 dollars in cash.

Items seized (Source: Harlingen Police Department)

All items were seized and Edgar Norberto Zuniga-Coronado, Sehlinda Marie Galvan, and Jose Aguinaga Lopez were all taken into custody, the release said.

(Source: Harlingen Police Department)

Zuniga-Coronado and Galvan face two different drug charges, four counts of endangering a child, and unlawful carry of a weapon, with each facing a $57,100 dollar bond, the release said.

Lopez faces also faces two different drug charges as well as possession of identifying information, with a bond set at $15,200.