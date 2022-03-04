HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three men were arrested at the Bass Pro Shop in Harlingen, accused of trying to sell drugs to an FBI informant. One of the men later admitted that his wife was a law enforcement officer.

Florentino Treviño, Jonathan Macias and Jesus Zuniga were arrested on March 2.

According to an criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, the operation leading to the arrests began with an investigation into Florentino Trevino, who was described in the complaint as “a cocaine trafficker who operated in Cameron and Hidalgo Counties.”

The FBI used a “confidential human source” to make contact with Treviño.

In Feb. of 2022, the source met with Treviño, who said he was willing to sell kilos worth of cocaine for $21,500 a piece. Treviño also said he had access to 20 kilos of cocaine at a stash house in Brownsville. On Feb. 26, Treviño sent the source pictures and videos of what appeared to be bricks of cocaine, the complaint stated.

The source and Treviño agreed to meet in Brownsville on March 1.

On March 1, they met at a Family Dollar in Rancho Viejo. The source met with agents beforehand and was given a recording a device that would allow agents to listen. Treviño later arrived in a red Ford F-150 with chrome rims. After waiting several hours, Trevino could not get anyone to deliver the drugs. The man that was expected to deliver the drugs said there was too many police units in the area and it looked suspicious.

Treviño and the source agreed to make the transaction on the following day instead.

On March 2, Treviño sent a message to the source saying his friend had the drugs but did not want to hold them for too long. They agreed to meet at the Bass Pro Shop in Harlingen at noon. Agents followed the source to the Bass Pro Shop.

The source parked next to Treviño’s red Ford F-150 and Treviño told the source that the drugs would be delivered in a white vehicle. When the white SUV arrived, the source and Treviño got into the back seat. Agents then approached the vehicle and arrested the driver, later identified as Jesus Zuniga. Agents arrested the driver of the red Ford F-150 who was identified as Jonathan Macias.

Agents found an AK-47 on the floorboard of the Ford and a handgun on Treviño.

Macias later admitted that his wife was a law enforcement officer.