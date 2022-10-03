BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three people were arrested Friday after a bar owner was stabbed in his Brownsville business, police say.

According to police, Aaron Alvarez, 35; Victor Salazar, 49; and Brenda Encinia, 37, were arguing inside El Nuevo Monkey’s Bar, at 2535 E. 14th Street, and were escorted outside by bar staff.

After being kicked out of the bar, the suspects became visibly upset and started to throw rocks and bottles at the window, the Brownsville Police Depart said. The suspects then forced their way inside the bar through the front door, authorities alleged.

Once inside, Alvarez, Salazar and Encinia assaulted the owner and a helper at the location, said police, who added that the owner was stabbed in the abdomen.

Investigator Martin Sandoval, police spokesman, told ValleyCentral all three suspects rushed the owner and neither the victim nor witness saw who stabbed him.

Sandoval said none of the suspects have confessed to stabbing the man.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Brownsville Emergency Medical Services.

The Brownsville Police Department arrived at the scene at about 4:30 a.m. Friday and took the three into custody.

Alvarez, Salazar and Encinia were transported to the Brownsville city jail and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, burglary of a building, criminal mischief and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to police.

The suspects were arraigned Oct. 1.

Alvarez and Salazar had a bond set at $78,000, and Encinia had a bond set at $48,000, police said.