Three arrested after shooting in Weslaco restaurant

Weslaco, Texas (KVEO)—Three people have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a restaurant in Weslaco early Monday morning.

Jose Juan Espinoza, 22, Juan Alberto Lopez 22, and Hayla Lee Escalante 19, were arrested and charged with deadly conduct.

According to Eric Hernandez, a spokesperson for the department, police responded to the incident at around 1:34 a.m. a.m. at Sr Mostacho, located at 2307 West Expressway 83.

Officers arrived at 1:36 a.m. and were directed by a witnesses to the suspect’s vehicle. Two handguns were also recovered from the scene.

Several law enforcement entities were at the scene, including Hidalgo County Sheriff and Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) deputies.

The three suspects were given a $50,000 bond each.

There were no injuries reported