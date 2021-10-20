Three arrested after gas station robbery in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three individuals were arrested for robbing a gas station in Brownsville.

On Oct. 11, Brownsville police were dispatched to a Stripes at 845 International Blvd. after the clerk activated the panic alarm. The clerk told officers that three individuals armed with a knife robbed the gas station, according to a press release from Brownsville PD.

The first individual arrested was a 15-year-old male, who was transported to Darrel Hester Juvenile Detention Facility, per the release.

On Oct. 13, Jose Manuel Bernal, 45, was arrested by Brownsville police for the robbery.

On Tuesday, Ricardo Reyes, 24, was arrested trying to cross Gateway Bridge back into the United States.

Both Bernal and Reyes were charged with aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity.

The 15-year-old was also charged with a separate aggravated robbery and evading on foot from a robbery at a different Stripes location, according to the release.