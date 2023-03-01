RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An alleged threat to Rio Hondo Middle School was determined to be a hoax, officials announced on Wednesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, officials say they were alerted that a student had “allegedly threatened to bring a gun” to the middle school on Friday, a statement from Rio Hondo ISD Superintendent Raul J. Trevino said.

Rio Hondo ISD police conducted an investigation Wednesday morning, where they determined the report was “baseless and the subject of a hoax,” the statement reads.

(Photo: Brian Svendsen / ValleyCentral) (Photo: Brian Svendsen / ValleyCentral)

A number of school district police cars were parked at the campus on Wednesday afternoon. One of them at the front door and two others in the parking lot.

Nearby at Rio Hondo High School, there were additional school district police and security cars parked at the entrance to the campus.

The district stated they take reports of these nature seriously and will investigate all matters thoroughly.