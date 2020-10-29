Thousands still need to turn in absentee ballots

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — More than 10,000 people in the Rio Grande Valley requested a mail-in ballot for the upcoming presidential election. With less than a week until election day, only around 8,000 turned theirs in.

Election officials want to remind people to return their ballots or go vote as soon as possible. Visit our Local Election Headquarters to find where you can cast your vote.

“You’re never really sure what’s going to happen in the next few days,” said Remi Garza, the Cameron County election administrator. “If not yourself, maybe a loved one might become ill and you might not be able to go to the polling place on election day itself.”

Mail in ballots must be in the mail by election day, and must be received by five P.M. the next day in order to count.

“As election day gets closer, I think its probably a better plan to bring it into the office if you can,” said Garza.

Absentee voters can turn in their ballot two ways:

Either sending it through the mail from their mailbox, a mail drop box, or the post office. Or, you can turn in your ballot at the physical drop off location for each county.

Garza says that early voting turnout has been high, and this election is seeing higher numbers than any before it.

“People are heeding our call to get their ballot in so that they don’t have to worry about lines or anything on election day,” said Garza.

He also added that this election is drawing attention previous ones did not.

“We’ve already had ten thousand individuals who are first time voters process during early vote,” said Garza.