BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man coordinating a drug trafficking organization was sent to prison on Thursday after authorities seized more than two tons of marijuana from various stash locations.

Jorge Monjaraz-Perez, 21, was ordered to serve 200 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr.

Monjaraz-Perez admitted to running a marijuana stash house located in Brownsville and participating in 12 drug trafficking loads.

During a court hearing, Rodriguez noted Monjaraz-Perez “coordinated with a drug trafficking organization and was also manager in that organization, facilitating the trafficking of the drug loads in numerous different ways” and that “this wasn’t aberrant behavior” when he trafficked 4,157 pounds of marijuana over several different events.

Monjaraz-Perez, a Mexican citizen, is expected to face removal proceedings following his imprisonment, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The removal proceedings will determine whether Monjaraz-Perez can remain in the United States.

Monjaraz-Perez will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.