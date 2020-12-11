‘This is really free money’: CARES Act relief funding still available for Harlingen residents

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Harlingen residents affected by COVID-19 still have an opportunity to receive relief through funds made available by the CARES Act.

With the holidays approaching, the City of Harlingen wants to make sure those citizens who qualify for relief do not have to choose between paying bills and enjoying the season.

Two relief programs, through the City of Harlingen, still have funds available for those who have lost their jobs or have had their work hours reduced due to COVID-19.

City of Harlingen Director of Public Information, Irma Garza says this money aims at providing relief for residents and does not have to be paid back.

“We say they’re grants because this is money that, if they receive, they do not have to pay back to the city,” said Garza.

The first grant, the Harlingen Hardship Assistance Program (HHAP), helps those affected from March 1, 2020 through December 1, 2020.

Garza says the city commission approved $250,000, of the $3.7 million the city received in CARES Act relief, to be used to help citizens pay their utility bills, rent, or mortgages. She adds there is another $50,000 that can be added if there is a need. There is no income requirement for this program.

Garza says, so far, 81 families have been helped by the HHAP, and says they have spent about $134,000.

This grant is being administered through Loaves and Fishes. To see if you qualify for the HHAP, you can call 956-423-1014.

The second grant, offered through HUD, is geared towards providing relief for low to moderate-income people in the community affected from April 1, 2020 to December 1, 2020.

Garza says $100,000 was allocated to this program to help with rent, mortgage, and/or utility bills. Twenty-six families have spent about $49,000 of those funds.

There is an income requirement for this program. Funds through this program are being administered through the City’s Community Development Block Grant Office. To see if you qualify for funds available through HUD, call 956-216-5180.

With funds still available, Garza urges families to see if they qualify.

“All that it’s going to cost you is a little bit of time. Take the time to make the application, and then wait for us to give you a response. But that’s a lot of money to just be sitting there when if you can use it, we want you to have it,” said Garza.

The amounts allotted to citizens by both programs vary depending on need and will help for three months. The money distributed will go directly to the residents’ expenses.