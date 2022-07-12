EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The third suspect in an aggravated kidnapping case was charged on Monday.

Abraham Briones, 22, was arraigned on one count of aggravated kidnapping, and one count of smuggling of a person, according to a post by Edinburg PD.

On July 7, Edinburg PD arrested a man and woman on charges of aggravated kidnapping. Josue Eduardo Garcia-Mendoza, 21, and Stephanie Guadalupe Pena, 21, were arrested after authorities were alerted of the possible kidnapping.

Detectives learned that a woman was being held against her will at a home on the 400 block of Keystone Street, police stated.

The investigation led to the arrests of Garcia-Mendoza, Pena and Briones.

Briones was issued a bond amount totaling $100,000.