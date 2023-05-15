BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 19-year-old man wanted in connection with the murder of a Santa Rosa teenager is in custody, according to the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office.

A news release provided by the DA’s office said Alberto Sanchez was captured on Sunday, May 14, at the Progreso International Bridge. Authorities say he was hiding in the trunk of the vehicle driven by his sister Jackeline Sanchez.

In addition to finding Sanchez, CBP officers say they also found about 425 grams of methamphetamines inside a backpack in the trunk. The sister admitted to authorities she was attempting to smuggle her brother back into Texas.

Alberto Sanchez was transported to the Cameron County jail by Santa Rosa police and a Texas Ranger where he was booked for the outstanding murder warrant.

On Jan. 26, 2023, a 16-year-old was reported shot multiple times, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. In the investigation, Jose Torres, Julian Casarez, and Alberto Sanchez were identified as those wanted in connection with the murder of the teen, plus numerous aggravated assaults and aggravated robberies.

Authorities were able to arrest Jose Torres and Julian Casarez, but Alberto Sanchez allegedly fled to Mexico.

The charges for possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1, over 400 grams are pending.