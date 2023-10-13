EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A $50,000 bond was set for a third man in connection to the August nightclub shooting in Edinburg.

On Oct. 12, Danny Cazarez, 18, was taken into custody by Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, according to a release from HSCO.

At 4:35 a.m. on Aug. 7, deputies responded to shots fired at the El Antro Nightclub, located at the 5100 block of Raul Longoria Road.

At the scene, authorities found seven gunshot wound victims, who were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Investigators identified 17-year-old Samuel Lopez, 21-year-old Jose Angel Favela and 18-year-old Danny Cazares as the people responsible for the nightclub shooting.

Lopez was arrested later that day. On Aug. 8, he was issued a $3.5 million bond.

On Aug. 11, investigators arrested Favela at the county jail, where he was arraigned and given a $3 million bond.

On Oct. 13, Cazares was arraigned and has a total bond of $50,000.