HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas Health System will be hosting a series of events designed to educate the community about early warning signs and the critical importance of early detection of breast cancer.

The Think Pink Parade is the opening event for all events in October. Join STHS on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to decorate your vehicle pink. Decorations are from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the STHS in McAllen located at 301 W. Expressway 83.

A trophy will be awarded for the best-decorated vehicle in several categories including First Responders, Community, Staff and Car/Motorcycle Club.

As a reminder on Mammo Mondays, learn about breast cancer screening options, schedule your appointment, and leave with a small goodie bag.

October 2, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• South Texas Health System McAllen

October 9, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• South Texas Health System Edinburg

October 16, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• South Texas Health System ER Mission

October 23, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• South Texas Health System ER Weslaco

