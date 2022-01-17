“They are terrified,” Family Crisis Center assists hundreds of stalking victims every year

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The month of January is recognized as National Stalking Awareness and Prevention Month. The goal is to bring more attention to the 7 million stalking victims around the United States.

Out of the millions of victims across the country, the Family Crisis Center in Harlingen reports supporting between 300 and 400 every year.

Oralia Jaure, a victim advocate for the Family Crisis Center told ValleyCentral stalking impacts both genders.

“We see that more in the middle age, 25 to 55, but we do service older and younger, ” added Jaure. “I think the youngest I have worked with is 17.”

Although following is most commonly associated with stalking, Jaure said per her clients it can also involve spying, frequent calling, and using different phones to get in contact with the victim.

According to Shelter from the Storm, a domestic violence center in California, 80% of domestic violence victims are dealing with stalking of that nature.

Jaure has also seen stalking through friends of a victim’s ex-partner.

Despite the form stalking may take or who is committing the crime, the victims that come through the Family Crisis Center always seem to feel the same, according to Jaure. “Sometimes they’re not taken seriously, so they are left with fear, constant checking of windows and doors, turning back to see who’s following them. They are terrified.”

William Edmundson, a Deputy Chief with the Pharr Police Department said stalking is not a major issue in the city based on the calls they receive annually.

“Most of our calls are harassment. They don’t really end up as stalking. We’ll get a few but a very minimal amount,” added Edmundson.

Jaure commented though, most victims don’t report their stalkers due to the fear of retaliation or not being taken seriously.

However, if you or someone you know does want to report their stalker, Edmundson said phone records must be kept for evidence.

“They’ve gotta make it clear off the bat. ‘That’s it. Don’t bother me.’ Don’t answer anymore. Just start documenting all those phone calls. Phone records are very important. Text messages, don’t erase them. Save those text messages,” said Edmundson.

If a stalker is reported and found guilty, it is considered a third-degree felony in Texas which could carry a charge of two to 10 years in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

If you’re a victim of stalking looking for support, visit the Family Crisis Center or call their 24-hour hotline (866) 423-9304.

Once you have made contact with the Family Crisis Center, Jaure said they will accompany the victim to the police station as he/she files a report if desired and will make the victim known of their rights, as the center views victims rights to be the most important.