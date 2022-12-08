ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Alamo announced street closures and traffic routes for its annual illuminated Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting on Friday.

The lighting of the tree is scheduled from 6:15 to 9 p.m. at Alamo Downtown Central Park, at 800 E. Main St.

The city will also play host to Littmas RGV Showoff Car Show on Saturday.

In order to ensure the safety of all participants, officials will be closing several streets to traffic during these events, according to the city’s news release.

Road Closures

Friday evening, from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m., Alamo Road from Frontage to Business 83.

Saturday, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Business 83 from 9th Street to 7th Place.

The city advises motorists to take alternate routes during the closures. Expect traffic and delays.