HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Despite used car prices reaching an all-time high in 2022, a recent study revealed which vehicles were the most popular purchases among Brownsville residents.

The iSeeCars study observed 9.8 million one-to-five-year-old used vehicle sales in 2022.

The number one vehicle sold in the Brownsville, Harlingen, Weslaco and McAllen area was the Ford F-150, which made up 5.5% of the total used-car sales in the region, the study indicated.

The second most popular was the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, which made up 5.4% of sales, according to the study.

The third was the GMC Sierra 1500 at 4.1%, followed by the Ford Explorer at 2.4%.

Finally, the Toyota Tacoma was ranked number five and made up 2.2% of used auto sales in the area.

In the national study, the Ford F-150 was ranked number one and made up 3.3% of the total used car sales in 2022.

The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was ranked second and made up 2.8%, followed by the Ram 1500 2.3% of sales.