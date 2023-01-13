WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Antonio-based firm is developing a shopping and dining center that will be anchored by Texas Roadhouse, the Weslaco Economic Development Corporation announced Friday.

Construction is underway for the Shops at N Bridge in Weslaco. (Courtesy of Weslaco EDC)

Along with the new restaurant, nine other businesses have also signed agreements to open at the Shops at N Bridge, the Weslaco EDC stated.

“I have yet to see an empty parking lot at any of the Texas Roadhouse restaurants in the Valley,”

Weslaco EDC Board President Juan “JJ” Serrano Jr. said. “And I believe that our community of Weslaco and the Mid Valley will either match or exceed their annual sales.”

The development by the Garansuay Group broke ground in June 2022 at the southwest corner of N. Bridge Avenue and Expressway 83 Frontage Road.

According to the Weslaco EDC, these companies have signed tenant agreements for the location:

Texas Roadhouse

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

James Avery

Paris Bakery

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

Juice Us

Benjamin Moore Paints

Cita’s Boutique

Allure Nails & Spa

Stefano’s Brooklyn Pizza

Openings are expected to begin this summer through early fall, the Weslaco EDC stated.

“It’s significant to the development and community to create job opportunities.” Craig Garansuay said.