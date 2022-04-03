EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral)- According to UTRGV, there are between 9,000 and 12,000 people in the Rio Grande Valley that make up the deaf and hearing-impaired community, but families don’t think there are enough resources available.

JD Zuniga, a McAllen resident told ValleyCentral he thinks there should be more events for the community to learn and better understand.

Zuniga added that the perfect place to start is in the classroom.

“In public schools, I feel like there should be more classes available, make it available to students at an earlier age that way they have that communication skill because we live in an area where it’s Spanish, it’s English and the deaf community is a real part of our community,” state Zuniga.

Teovoro Guerrero, a Mission resident, and father to a deaf daughter told ValleyCentral there can never be enough resources available for both children and adults. He, too, is asking for more educational and inclusivity resources.

From American Sign Language classes to the inaugural Deaf and Hard of Hearing Awareness Walk, Zuniga and Guerrero want more of these to be offered in the Valley.

Several organizations teamed up together on April 2 to help spread that education through the first-ever Deaf and Hard of Hearing Awareness Walk in Edinburg at the Region One Education Service Center.

Organizations like McAllen ISD, UTRGV, Region One ESC, Driscoll Hospital, and Easter Seals set up a booth from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with more educational information on the specific resources they offer to the hearing impaired community.

Organization leaders said in the Hispanic community we are in, they’ve noticed oftentimes those who need help don’t seek it because they’re either embarrassed or don’t want others in their home though.

“Don’t be embarrassed. Please reach out. There’s lots of agencies. Just because we may not work with your particular age group doesn’t mean we can’t lead you to the appropriate resource,” said Pricilla Rocillo, the Early Childhood Interventionist with Region One.

For more information on resources available to the deaf community, click here.