‘There was not an attempt of kidnapping’: Harlingen PD debunks Facebook post

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Wednesday, the Harlingen Police Department clarified that a circulating Facebook post about a child kidnapping is false.
The original Facebook post stated that in a neighborhood near Harlingen North High School there was an “attempt to kidnap a child.” The post goes into detail and describes the vehicle and how many people were involved.
Harlingen PD stated that the information for the post is not correct.
The Harlingen Police Department has followed up on this information and confirmed that there was NOT an attempted kidnapping.Harlingen PD via Facebook