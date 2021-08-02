‘There is a solution and people are not taking advantage of it:’ Cameron County urges community to get vaccinated

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas ( KVEO) – Cameron County Pubic Health confirmed three cases of the Delta variant, all three people who tested positive were unvaccinated, according to the department.

Now that the Delta variant is confirmed in Cameron County, Health Administrator Esmeralda Guajardo said more people have been coming to get vaccinated after initial hesitation.

“Every time we have a clinic you know we are lucky to get double digits,” Guajardo said. “People needed to see and hear from us saying that we have it in Cameron County.”

Cameron County Public Health was able to vaccinate 101 people at its lats clinic at the 77 Flea Market in Brownsville. There is now a push to get more children 12 years and older vaccinated as the new school year approaches and COVID cases continue to rise.

“Pfizer is the only vaccine that is available for those under 17 years of age,” Guajardo said. “That is a two-dose vaccine and it’s within three weeks apart plus in addition to that with the two vaccines you’re looking at two weeks after to be fully vaccinated, so you’re looking at a seven-week period.”

On top of getting more students vaccinated, Cameron County Public Health is providing more opportunities for people..

“A lot of the municipalities are having their nights out or they will have bag back drive-thrus, ” Guajardo said. “We’ll partner up with them, we’ll provide the Moderna vaccine and somebody else with and somebody else will usually provide the Pfizer.”

But ultimately, Guajardo said it’s up to the adult to get their kids vaccinated. She hopes more people will do so soon.

“The difference from a year ago to today is just the frustration level, Guajardo said. ” Because there is an answer for the solution and people are not taking advantage of it.”

To learn about COVID vaccine sites in the Valley, click here.