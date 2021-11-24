“There have been some mix-ups around the country”: Hospital ensures RGV children are receiving proper COVID vaccine

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Prior to the vaccine, there have been instances in many states, including Texas, where kids have mistakenly received an adult dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Although those mixups have not taken place in the Rio Grande Valley, DHR Health Clinical Pharmacist Anette Ozuna said there has been an increase in parent concerns.

“Unfortunately there have been some mix-ups around the country; we are here to help the community and we want to make sure that they feel comfortable knowing that our processes have been well thought out,” said Ozuna.

According to Ozuna, labeling and color-coding are extra steps DHR Health is taking to help prevent errors.

“A clear syringe for the pediatric dose and the red top syringe for 30 microgram dose; our pediatric vial comes with an orange top and our 30 microgram dose vial comes with a purple top,” she said.









In addition to color-coding, Ozuna said DHR Health made the decision to only carry the Pfizer vaccine.

“We have chosen not to carry Moderna and not to continue carrying Johnson and Johnson; that’s just to minimize the type of vaccine that’s on the vaccination floor,” she said.

Ozuna said DHR Health felt those steps were important to implement for the safety of the community, especially because vaccines have been in high demand.

“Anywhere between 300 and 400 is a slow day,” she said.





While DHR Health has taken the initiative with their vaccination process procedure, Ozuna said not every clinic does the same.

“This is not necessary, not every vaccine clinic is gonna do it, we’ve just taken those extra steps,” she said.

If anyone is still uncertain of their vaccine preparation process, DHR Health said they are more than happy to show that process to them.

“We have a lot of healthcare professionals available, there’s always a pharmacist here so if you come in with any concerns or questions even before registering please feel free to ask any questions, we are here to help you,” she said.