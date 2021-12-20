Theft suspects rob vehicle outside Whataburger, enjoy meal moments after

Courtesy: Brownsville PD

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department asks the public for help in identifying theft suspects who robbed a car outside a Whataburger.

The two individuals are wanted as persons of interest in a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle that occurred at a Whataburger in Brownsville.

The suspects took a radio from a vehicle parked at the location, according to police.

Following the robbery, the suspects entered the Whataburger located at 6100 Ruben M. Torres and enjoyed a meal.

Courtesy: Brownsville Police Department

Brownsville PD asks anyone with any information on the identity or whereabouts of these subjects is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.

