Theft of basic necessities rose during pandemic; here are options that can help

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, many are resorting to stealing basic essential to survive.

Texas Women, Infant and Children (WIC) Food Program, which provides nutrition education, nutritious foods, referrals to health and human services and breastfeeding support, say there are several alternatives to find affordable food.

“It’s an amazing program it provides nutrition education, nutritious food and world that world class breast feeding support, why wouldn’t you want to be apart of that,” said Director Amanda Hovis.

Hovis said WIC is offered state-wide based on monthly or annual income.

“The moment that you know you’re pregnant you can apply for WIC benefits and it can go all the way up to a child’s 5th birthday,” said Hovis.

WIC will not affect any previous benefits and is recommended in addition to any other food support programs.

“If someone were to receiving SNAP, Medicade or TANF –they also meet the income qualifications for wic as well–and those programs can be used together,” said Hovis.

SNAP benefits allow you to buy produce, dairy, cereals and seeds for planting.

TANF lets you buy food, clothing, housing, medicine and transportation.

WIC also has online classes available for anyone plus other services in Hidalgo County open to non-WIC moms.

“As a matter of fact, Hidalgo has some of the best there’s a lactation care center in Hidalgo that serves both WIC moms and non-WIC moms,” said Hovis.

Click here to find resources to apply for these food benefits.