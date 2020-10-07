The Weslaco Museum showcases The Cost of Freedom

WESLACO, Texas — A new exhibit in Weslaco honors the Rio Grande Valley heroes who did not return home. The exhibit is called “The Cost of Freedom”.

It shares the stories of those who did not return and educates the public about what it costs to have the freedoms we experience today.

Sheila Shidler, Executive Director – The Weslaco Museum said, “These brave men and women deserved to come home. But not all did. So, we don’t deserve.. There is a cost.”

The exhibit was originally supposed to July 4 but was pushed back due to the pandemic.

It opened on Sept. 1 and will remain open until Veterans Day on November 11.