The Weslaco Museum showcases The Cost of Freedom

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WESLACO, Texas — A new exhibit in Weslaco honors the Rio Grande Valley heroes who did not return home. The exhibit is called “The Cost of Freedom”.

It shares the stories of those who did not return and educates the public about what it costs to have the freedoms we experience today.

Sheila Shidler, Executive Director – The Weslaco Museum said, “These brave men and women deserved to come home. But not all did. So, we don’t deserve.. There is a cost.”

The exhibit was originally supposed to July 4 but was pushed back due to the pandemic.

It opened on Sept. 1 and will remain open until Veterans Day on November 11.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday