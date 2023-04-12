EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Edinburg and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will soon host an unveiling of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall also known as “The Wall That Heals.”

The wall honors over three million Americans who served in the armed forces during the Vietnam War.

Fifteen veterans from Edinburg, as well as over 100 other heroes from Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr, and Willacy counties, are listed in the memorial.

The City of Edinburg says it is in need of volunteers to make this presentation happen.

“We need volunteers to set up this incredible wall that’s over 375 feet long and in length. So we need volunteers to set up the wall and so without the volunteer, we’re not gonna be able to make this happen,” said an event organizer.

The memorial wall will be on display from Thursday, April 20 thru Sunday, April 23, at Ebony Golf Course, 300 W Palm Dr.

If you’d like to volunteer you will need to attend a training on April 19 at 6 p.m. To volunteer, please sign up online at www.cityofedinburg.com/wallthatheals or visit the Dustin M. Sekula Memorial Library at 1906 S. Closner Blvd. to sign up in person.

The Wall will be open 24 hours a day, so volunteers will be able to select from several shift options.

You can learn more by visiting the city of Edinburg’s website.