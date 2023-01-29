HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A block of cold air will slide south across Texas the next couple of days. The question is when it will pass through the RGV also just much colder things will end up across Deep South Texas the next few days.

Travel conditions tomorrow up around Dallas will be messy with snow, freezing rain, and sleet mixed across the Metroplex. Keep that in mind if you have any travel plans.

The leading edge of the colder air will hang out across the Valley late Monday and Tuesday providing a very difficult forecast. If the line slides a few miles one way of the other the daytime and overnight temperatures will fluctuate radically from the forecast, most likely warmer than.

There will be a decent chance for showers Tuesday night and again Wednesday. There should not be any notable risk of thunderstorms and there is no threat of freezing or freezing/frozen precipitation for the Valley.

All this said please be sure to dress them warmly in the morning starting Tuesday and make sure the pets have some place warm and dry.