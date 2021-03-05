Valley Winds Blow







HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – The onset of Spring in the Rio Grande Valley means one thing; windy. As March turns to April and then May the RGV ends up in the crosshairs of a persistent southeast wind.

Here’s what’s happening. High pressure (Bermuda high) sets up east of Florida while at the same time low pressure sets up over the Texas Panhandle (known as the semi-permanent low). Air naturally wants to go from high pressure toward low pressure. If you blow up a balloon and gently relax your fingers, the air will escape from the high pressure in the balloon to the lower pressure in the room. The same is true here as the high pressure pushes the air the low pressure area draws it in. One pushes while the other pulls.

Now let’s throw in the circulation. High pressure spins clockwise while low pressure spins counter clockwise. So the air coming from the high is forced to flow across the Gulf of Mexico toward the Valley. It is then pulled along the same path toward the opposite circulation of the low pressure. This mechanism is what gives the wind its strength and direction throughout Spring in the Valley.

We can expect gusty winds most all of next week with the strongest breeze Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. As sustained winds approach 20 to 25 mph and gusts exceed 35 mph, the National Weather service may issue wind advisories Wednesday and/or Thursday.