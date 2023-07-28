HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Joshua Morales, the creator of the docudrama “Conquista”, spoke to ValleyCentral’s Danielle Banda about the film’s current success.

The film follows the events of Uriel “Conquista” Landeros, a Rio Grande Valley native who spray painted over a $78 million Pablo Picasso in the Menil Art Collection in Houston.

According to Morales, the film has earned:

Best Short Documentary New York Movie Awards

Best Short Film New Jersey Film Awards 2023

Winner of Vegas Movie Awards Award or Prestige 2023

NYFA New York International Film Awards Winner

In August, Morales says, “We’ll be having a private screening. Since it’s in film festivals, we can’t premiere it to the public. So it’ll be out in August at a private event. Then in September, it’ll be at the South Texas Film Festival and this will be the first time that you’ll be able to see it in person in the RGV until next year. Cine Sol will have a full-length documentary on “Conquista”. It will be 60 minutes long. So two different versions, so people will see the short and then the long version.”

For more information on “Conquista” visit Studio 4240.

