MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Simon & Garfunkel Story is touring North America and is coming to the McAllen Performing Arts Center Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

The MPAC media release said the one-day special price of $30 tickets on Jan. 30 expires at 11:59 p.m.

MPAC says when purchasing tickets USE CODE: SAVE30. It is a limited-time offer and cannot be combined with any other offer. Not valid on previously purchased tickets and not valid on all price levels.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story tells the story of their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the 60s to their dramatic split in 1970.

The performance culminates with the famous “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance.