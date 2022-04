SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of San Benito has announced its “Trash Bash” for residents on April 23.

The city’s Facebook post said the event is only for those residents who reside within the city limits. Residents must bring a water bill with an address and a photo ID as proof of residency.

The event is from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the city service center located at 925 West Stinger St.

